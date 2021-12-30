Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.37

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 4401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

