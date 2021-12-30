Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 301,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 127,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$41.84 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48.

In other news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$43,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,788,408.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

