Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$2,348.52 and last traded at C$2,347.83, with a volume of 3207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,325.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,350.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,077.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.28 billion and a PE ratio of 116.70.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.6700031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

