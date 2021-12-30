Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 14,088 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.47. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

