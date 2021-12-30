Contrasting Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.39 $788.56 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.50 -$43.16 million $0.26 20.00

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hong Kong and China Gas and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Summary

Hong Kong and China Gas beats Birchcliff Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.