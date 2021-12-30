Contrasting MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.25 $76.13 million $1.35 29.99 Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.18 -$1.67 billion $0.33 8.67

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 25.08% 3.72% 1.91% Invesco Mortgage Capital 60.02% 15.62% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 5 4 0 2.30 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 154.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

