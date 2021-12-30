Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,334 shares of company stock worth $139,979,595. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

