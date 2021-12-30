Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

