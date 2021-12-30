Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000.

BSMR stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

