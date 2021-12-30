Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,446,756 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.