Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

