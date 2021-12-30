Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.15

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Creightons stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 326,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.53. Creightons has a 12 month low of GBX 57.66 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.83).

Get Creightons alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £70,000 ($94,098.67). Also, insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £20,200 ($27,154.19). Insiders sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $24,750,000 in the last ninety days.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.