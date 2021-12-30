CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CRH were worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 148.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CRH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 27.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $325,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

