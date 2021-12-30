Critical Review: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) versus DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of DURECT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bio-Path and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -33.45% -31.70% DURECT -280.15% -58.72% -38.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and DURECT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.88 million ($1.55) -2.64 DURECT $30.11 million 7.23 -$580,000.00 ($0.11) -8.70

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Path and DURECT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 2 0 3.00 DURECT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bio-Path presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.62%. DURECT has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.68%. Given DURECT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Summary

DURECT beats Bio-Path on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

