Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 268.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.