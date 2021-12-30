Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

