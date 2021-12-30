Crown Trading Down 21% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $13,468.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,748,479 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

