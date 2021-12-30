CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $440,595.63

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $440,595.63 and approximately $40,748.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,264 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.