CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.46 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

