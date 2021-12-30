Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,990,000 after acquiring an additional 131,917 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

