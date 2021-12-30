Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $308,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $672.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

