Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

