Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celanese by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1,472.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 162,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

Shares of CE stock opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.