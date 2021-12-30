Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 113,965 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,965 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,656,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

