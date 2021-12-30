Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

