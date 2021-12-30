CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

