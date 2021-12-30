D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

DHI stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

