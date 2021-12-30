D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 312.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34,392.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

