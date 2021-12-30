Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $654.58 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.