Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.