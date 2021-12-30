Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.74 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

