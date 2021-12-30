Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 3,030 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE FICO opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.46 and its 200-day moving average is $442.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.