Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,399 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.98 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

