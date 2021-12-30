Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $411.34 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.