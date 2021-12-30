Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

