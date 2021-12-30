Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dana stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
