Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

