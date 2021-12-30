DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0542 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $487,430.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.35 or 1.01044799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01252233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

