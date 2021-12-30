Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

DASTY opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

