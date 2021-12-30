Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $78,813.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Datto by 56.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 589.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Datto by 54.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

