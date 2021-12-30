Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 121.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $263.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

