DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $854,869.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.14 or 0.07851282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00073812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.24 or 1.00150337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007939 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,659,386 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

