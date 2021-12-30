Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $5,396,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

