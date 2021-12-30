DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.21. 3,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 773,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth $2,560,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 100.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,611.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87,831 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

