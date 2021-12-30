Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 281.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.