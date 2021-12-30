Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

SYF opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.