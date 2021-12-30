Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 6,493 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 324.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

