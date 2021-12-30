Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,656 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exelon were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 712,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Exelon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 412,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

