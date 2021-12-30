Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 36037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

