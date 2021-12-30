Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 170,085 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of 3M worth $495,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $178.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

