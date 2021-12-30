Deutsche Bank AG Buys 44,326 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.99% of Simon Property Group worth $424,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

